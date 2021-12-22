Temperatures take a plunge early next week

MISSOULA — Temperatures stay warm in valleys as more moisture pushes into our area.

A cold front will move through Thursday creating the possibility for snow banding, so some valley floors may see rapidly changing roadways as temperatures drop after sunset and snow collects on roads.

Otherwise, Thursday afternoon remains too warm for snow to accumulate on West-Central and Southwest valley floors.

Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s.

As snow continues to push in after sunset, temperatures will drop, and accumulation and icy roadways are possible.

Thursday night and Friday morning’s drive will be slick.

The best time for travel will be Friday afternoon.

Roads will still be slick, but some sunlight and highs hovering around freezing should help some snow melt occur.

We also see snow move out Friday morning through Friday evening.

Friday night through the weekend, snow will be falling and accumulating at all elevations.