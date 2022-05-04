Temperatures take a take a drop by weekend

MISSOULA — After another warm day Wednesday, highs still soar into the 60s and 70s again Thursday afternoon.

Thursday, the wind picks up through the afternoon and rain chances become widespread Thursday night through Friday.

A few thunderstorms are also possible Thursday evening, so if you hear thunder, head indoors while the thunderstorm cells pass.

Friday looks mostly rainy in the morning with another shower chance returning in the evening.

Saturday is when most of us dry up a little more.

Showers linger through Saturday morning across the southwest, but we will be mostly cloudy and much cooler elsewhere in Western Montana.

Friday, we go from the mid 60s to the mid 50s Saturday.

With cloud cover and a breeze, it is likely to feel much cooler out there Saturday afternoon.

Sunday highs drop to the low 50s.

Keep the heavier rain jackets close, because we will dodge a few showers here and there this weekend.

We keep in cloud cover, cooler temperatures, and isolated shower chances through early next week.