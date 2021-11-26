Temperatures top out near 20-degrees above average

MISSOULA — Moisture remains in our forecast over the next few days with a lot of the rain and snow will falling across the northwest.

Temperatures will be warmer this weekend, so any moisture that does fall will fall as rain in valleys.

Some mixed rain and snow are possible in mountains especially during the early-morning and late-night hours.

Isolated showers are likely for the I-90 corridor and south.

Highs will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday.

Highs top out 20-degrees above average Sunday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s!

Rain becomes widespread for all on Monday.