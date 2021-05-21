Temperatures warm up slightly this weekend

MISSOULA — After a cold start to the end of the work week, highs this afternoon only reached into the 40s and 50s again.

Another cooler night is in store Friday night into Saturday morning.

While frost is not likely to form with mostly cloudy skies above, we will still hit close to the freezing mark even in valleys.

One more night of plant protection is needed before things warm up this weekend.

Saturday brings a slight warm up for both daytime highs and overnight lows.

Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with lows dropping to only the 40s and upper 30s.

Isolated showers will be around Saturday afternoon, but we will see more dry air than not in Western Montana.

Sunday brings more rain to our forecast.

Scattered showers return Sunday and stick around for the beginning of the work week.

Highs stay in the 50s and 60s with lows int the 40s and upper 30s, so snow and damage to plants will not be likely in valleys.

