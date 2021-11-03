The raincoats come back out Thursday night

MISSOULA — Highs for the end of the week stay warm, but changes move in.

For the most part, Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain makes a return to Western Montana later Thursday afternoon and evening.

First rain falls across the Montana/Idaho border before moving west to east throughout the night.

Rain will fall in valleys, but snow levels could drop to passes early Friday morning.

Watch for slick spots in these areas.

Lows in valleys will be too warm for any frozen precipitation to make it to the ground.

Rain continues early Friday morning before moving out.

Friday highs stay in the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

This weekend we not only add back in spotty showers, but we also add in much cooler air.

Highs go from 5-10 degrees above average this week to 5 degrees below average this weekend.

Highs Sunday through early next week only top out in the mid to low 40s with spotty showers.