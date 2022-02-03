Active weather on the way to western Montana Friday

MISSOULA — A fairly calm, but cold Thursday in western Montana may have lowered our expectations for active weather, but Friday is when we'll start to see it return.

A system will hit northwest Montana Friday mid-day then head south by the evening — hitting the Bitterroot Valley in the early hours of Saturday.

Expect 1"-to-2" of snow accumulations in our valleys and 3"-to-6" in our mountain ranges. Northwest Montana will see the highest amount of moisture with this system.

Use caution if traveling Friday evening and early Saturday, winter road conditions will be something you'll want to keep a close eye on. It's going to be slick.

The backcountry conditions will be the potentially most treacherous, with blowing wind and low visibility during this system.

After that, we've got a relatively warm, cloudy, and quiet weekend ahead throughout western Montana with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

