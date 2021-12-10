Heavy snow, wind on the way for northwest Montana

MISSOULA — Thursday night brought Western Montana rounds of snow showers scattered around the mountains and valleys - with a dusting of snow accumulation in those lower elevations.

Higher elevations along the Montana/Idaho border saw a greater amount of snow - several inches - making travel conditions on Lolo and Lookout Passes more difficult.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the northwest corner of the state beginning Friday evening. This system is set to bring heavy precipitation and winds up to 60 mph through Sunday, so travel could be very difficult during this period.

Good news for skiers and snowboarders: this system could bring inches of much-needed pow to the mountains, AKA snow. However, the incoming wind and snow could have impacts on avalanche danger - so make sure to check on back country conditions throughout the weekend.

In the valleys of northwest Montana, it is unclear whether snow will stick around. Temperatures are hovering in the 30's throughout the region for the upcoming weekend and next week.