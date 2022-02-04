Light precipitation and warming on the way to western Montana

MISSOULA — Western Montana is expected see a boost in temperatures and light precipitation.

The very weak system starts up in northwest region of the state Friday mid-day then heads south Friday evening and into early Saturday.

Not too much snow accumulation with this active weather...just a dusting in the valleys and between 2"-to-6" inches in the mountain passes - which of course will give our ski resorts some fresh powder.

With this system, expect slick roads and icy conditions in the mornings and evenings when temperatures hover around that freezing point of water.

Temperatures warm up to upper 30s and low 40s in the coming days with high pressure building in the region.

Next week looks to be fairly warm and sunny in western Montana, though as typical, the northwest region is set to experience more cloud cover.

