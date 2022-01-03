Snow is on the way Monday night

MISSOULA — Snow returns to western Montana Monday evening.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of the region expiring Tuesday at various times, so drive safe and consider travel conditions.

Snow showers will build up throughout the evening all over western Montana.

Valleys will likely see a couple of inches through Tuesday, while mountains could see up to one foot or more of snow.

Active weather will continue through the week with fluctuating temperatures.

This week temperatures range from the high teens to upper 30s. It's still cold, but the arctic air this week is less severe in the region.

Over the next sevn days, the Northern Rockies could see several new feet of snow as several waves of moisture and active weather sweep through the region.

The incoming moisture and forthcoming snowpack will aid in drought conditions.

Despite this, climate conditions over the next week or so are drier and warmer than average.