Suddenly cooler, but still dry and smoky. A warm up awaits.

MISSOULA — Noticeably cooler air is settling into western Montana behind a cold front, but increasing west winds are transporting thick wildfire smoke into the region. Cool mornings early this week will give way to a prolonged warming and drying trend, with valley temperatures returning to the 90s by midweek.

MONDAY

Cool temperatures are in place as dry air settles across the region. Some of the coldest valleys and higher-elevation locations could start the day in the mid-30s. A slight chance of scattered showers lingers near the Canadian border and Glacier National Park early in the morning, but most areas remain dry. Smoke may continue to impact visibility and air quality.

TUESDAY

Another chilly morning is expected with strong overnight cooling under clear skies and light winds. Temperatures gradually moderate during the afternoon, while dry weather continues across western Montana and north-central Idaho.

WEDNESDAY

A strengthening ridge of high pressure begins a significant warming trend. Valley temperatures climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s, with dry conditions persisting and little opportunity for precipitation.

THURSDAY

The warming trend peaks across much of the region, with many valleys reaching the low to mid-90s. Dry air remains firmly in place, and no meaningful moisture is expected to reach the Northern Rockies.

FRIDAY

Warm and dry conditions continue under persistent high pressure. Afternoon temperatures remain well above normal, and elevated fire weather concerns may increase as fuels continue to dry.

SATURDAY

Little change is expected heading into next weekend. Warm temperatures, dry conditions, and periodic smoke impacts remain possible as high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern across western Montana.