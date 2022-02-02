Temps gradually warm up into the weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures were fairly cool Wednesday after a cold front made its way through the western Montana region overnight, but temperatures are set to warm up by the weekend, and chances of active weather are low.

This evening, expect temperatures in the single digits and low teens in most of our towns on this side of the Continental Divide.

Over the next several days, several light systems with bring minimal snow accumulation.

Overnight Thursday isolated showers will occur in west-central and southwest Montana.

On Friday evening, another light system will bring snow to northwest Montana, but again, not too much snow will likely accumulate.

Other than that, not too much active weather going on through the next seven days. There will be ample cloud cover and some valley inversions.

Our KPAX Stormtracker 8 to 14 day climate outlook tells us temperatures are going to be warmer than average and conditions drier than average - but that varies by region.

MTN News Conditions will be drier than average in western Montana, wetter than average east of the divide over the next two weeks.



MTN News Warmer than average conditions expected through next 2 weeks

Look forward to a great weekend to get outdoors — temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s expected.

