Watch
Weather

Actions

Trading snow coats for rain jackets by the weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Temperatures start warming Thursday
Chilly start to Wednesday morning
Posted at 3:15 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 17:15:58-05

MISSOULA — Temperatures are on the rise as we head through the end of the week!

Highs jump to the 20s Thursday with clouds moving into our forecast.

A disturbance brings light, isolated snow showers Thursday with minimal impacts expected.

Clouds move out on Friday, and temperatures warm once again!

Saturday a ridge of high pressure moves over our area, and we will be in the mid to upper 30s with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds.

Sunday a few isolated RAIN showers return as highs jump to the upper 30s and low 40s!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader