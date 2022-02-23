Trading snow coats for rain jackets by the weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures are on the rise as we head through the end of the week!

Highs jump to the 20s Thursday with clouds moving into our forecast.

A disturbance brings light, isolated snow showers Thursday with minimal impacts expected.

Clouds move out on Friday, and temperatures warm once again!

Saturday a ridge of high pressure moves over our area, and we will be in the mid to upper 30s with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds.

Sunday a few isolated RAIN showers return as highs jump to the upper 30s and low 40s!