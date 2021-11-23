Traveling through snow and rain Tuesday night

MISSOULA — Snow continues to fall in upper elevations through Wednesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect most of Western Montana until late Tuesday night into Wednesday early morning.

The Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains along with roads close to the Divide will still be under these advisories with most of the snow accumulating along Lookout and Lolo passes and higher elevations along the Divide.

Things dry up Wednesday, but temperatures stay cooler and in the mid to upper 30s.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly dry but cloudy.

Highs will be in the 40s for most of us, and rain will stay out of the forecast for the majority of the day!

Moisture does return late Thursday night and stays widespread through Friday.

With highs warming to the upper 40s and 50s, we can expect rain in valleys both days.

A few showers will also be possible Saturday morning.

Things start drying out for the end of our weekend and beginning of next week.

