Tricky travel Thursday night with wind, snow, and snow squalls expected

MISSOULA — Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for northwest Montana until 8 PM and west-central and southwest Montana until 11 PM.

A cold front is moving through Thursday afternoon and evening, and behind the front wind, snow, and snow squalls are all likely.

Temperatures drop quickly, so any slush on the roads freezes over and snow adds up on top.

This will make for some dangerous driving conditions Thursday night into Friday morning.

Expect fast-changing road conditions as squalls will drop locally heavy snow with visibility being reduced quickly!

Your best bet for Christmas Eve travel plans will be a drive Friday morning or afternoon.

Roads will still be slick, but we do have a quick let up of heavy snow.

Snow returns Friday night.

Highs this weekend keep dropping, and we will be subfreezing through our holiday weekend.

Snow keeps falling through early next week.

Arctic air arrives as snow moves out, and highs will be in the single digits with lows around 5 to 20 below zero.

For the latest look at roads and passes visit our StormTracker 24/7 stream here.

The latest road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation can be found here.