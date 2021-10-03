Typical Montana Fall in store this week, up and down temperatures included

MISSOULA — Air from the southwest will move into West and Southwest Montana Monday and Tuesday, and highs will reflect it!

Highs will be about 10-15 degrees above average!

Skies will be mostly sunny these two days, too.

We do have some changes arriving to the forecast though.

A cooler system arrives Wednesday as temperatures take a drop back down to the 60s and 50s by Thursday.

Isolated valley rain and mountain snow will remain in the forecast Wednesday night through Sunday as temperatures stay in the mid to low 50s.

During this time, mountains will receive isolated snow showers.

We expect snow to stay in very high elevations, but do remember backpacking in high country areas will be raw and wet.

