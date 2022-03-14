Umbrellas and rain boots out for Tuesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures fluctuate right around average this week, but moisture will be around.

With highs in the upper 40s Tuesday, moisture will fall as rain in valleys.

Widespread moisture is expected to last most of the day with a nice soaking possible for parts of our area.

Passes will still be slick early Tuesday morning and late Tuesday night, so icy spots are still likely in upper elevations.

Otherwise, we have a few on and off isolated showers possible the rest of the week, but we keep in mostly cloudy skies through Friday.

The weekend brings another round of low 50s and isolated showers.

We don’t have a lot of chances to see widespread sunshine, but Thursday will be your best day to soak up some Vitamin-D.