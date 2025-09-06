Warm and Smoky Griz Season Opener

MISSOULA — Looking at a warm and hazy evening for that first Griz game of the season. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s at kickoff then cool into the low 70s by the 4th quarter.

Air quality levels are not expected to reach the unhealthy levels in Missoula, however, it will be quite hazy through the evening.

Good news! A pattern change is expected for next week.

We will see the very beginning of this Sunday as isolated thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon for west-central and southwest Montana.

After a dry day Monday more widespread changes develop Tuesday with a low pressure system moving into the region.

High temperatures drop into the 70s by Tuesday and remain there through the week.

Expect off and of rain showers to start Tuesday as well and continue each day through the weekend.