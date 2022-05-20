Warm weather on the way

MISSOULA — Temperatures start warming up and moisture moves out.

A few isolated showers are in the forecast for the southwest Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Be on the lookout for storms in your area especially if you are hiking in high elevations with no shelter around.

Otherwise, expect mostly dry conditions with highs rising to the 60s.

Shower chances are in the forecast Tuesday.

Isolated showers will move across West-Central Montana with a few more scattered showers in the northwest and southwest.

Highs continue rising through midweek.

We are likely to hit the 70s by midweek and even upper 70s by late week.