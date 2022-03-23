Warm weather returns before we know it

MISSOULA — After a beautiful and warm Spring Day on Wednesday, we have a few changes blowing in Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

A quick rain shower moves through Wednesday late night.

By the time most showers move through during overnight hours, you will only notice some wet spots on pavements.

Thursday afternoon skies start to clear of moisture and cloud cover.

Highs Thursday do take a slight drop to the low 50s with wind gusts up to 25-30 MPH.

Friday high pressure builds back in, and we are in the upper 50s and low 60s once again.

This weekend we will see temperatures skyrocket again to the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon.