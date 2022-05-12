Warm weather takes colder and windy turn Friday

MISSOULA — Highs take a big drop Friday as a cold front moves through early Friday morning.

Before most of us are awake, rain and snow move through, and impacts will be limited to those early morning hours.

As we wake up to head into work or school, most of our shower chances will be gone.

Clouds and wind do stick around through the afternoon though.

Wind gusts will be around 30-40 MPH Friday afternoon and evening.

Highs Friday will only climb to the upper 40s and low 50s.

By Saturday, a few chances of sprinkles are possible, but highs take a 10+-degree jump to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday highs will jump to the 70s!

We stay warm with showers late Sunday night into Monday morning.

A cooler and wetter patter return later next week.