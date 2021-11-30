Warm Wednesday, windy Thursday

MISSOULA — Highs Wednesday will rival records.

In Kalispell, highs are forecast to top out at 56-degrees.

The record high is currently set at 54-degrees set in 1925.

December 1st records for Missoula is also forecasted to break previous records.

Missoula’s high is forecasted for 57-degrees Wednesday afternoon.

The record is set at 55-degrees set in 1972.

As for our skies, we will be mostly cloudy through the rest of the week with isolated showers staying mostly across the northwest.

With warmer weather, rain will fall at most elevations with snow falling on peaks.

Thursday, temperatures start slowly cooling back into the 40s, but wind picks up.

Gusts are likely to hit 20-35 MPH in parts of Western Montana.

The end of the week will be mostly calm.

Saturday a few more isolated showers arrive.

Highs Monday do drop to the low to mid 40s with rain and snow mixing back into valleys as widespread moisture returns.