Warmer weather and sunshine return for the weekend

MISSOULA — Clouds stick around for Friday, but warmer weather and sunshine are on the way!

Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s which is right about average for this time of year.

Clouds part Saturday as high pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest.

Sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s will bring us through Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Another round of moisture moves in Sunday night and Monday morning.

These are just isolated showers at the moment, and we will keep an eye on the early week changes through the weekend.