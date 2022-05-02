Watch
Weather

Actions

Warmer weather in store for most of the week!

Rain returns Thursday evening
Highs continue to rise throughout the week
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 17:22:23-04

MISSOULA — We stay mostly dry through the beginning of the week.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60s.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the southwest on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week as we jump a few degrees to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday night a few showers move in and expect a wet evening Thursday and a rainy Friday.

Highs Friday drop back to the mid to low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday moisture dries up, but our outdoor plans will be overcast and a little chilly.

Highs this weekend will be well-below average in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119