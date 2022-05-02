Warmer weather in store for most of the week!

MISSOULA — We stay mostly dry through the beginning of the week.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60s.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the southwest on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week as we jump a few degrees to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday night a few showers move in and expect a wet evening Thursday and a rainy Friday.

Highs Friday drop back to the mid to low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday moisture dries up, but our outdoor plans will be overcast and a little chilly.

Highs this weekend will be well-below average in the upper 40s and low 50s.