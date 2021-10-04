Warmer weather sticks around before big changes Wednesday

MISSOULA — Air from the southwest will move into Western Montana through Tuesday, and we stay warm!

Highs will be about 10-15 degrees above average!

Skies will be mostly sunny in the afternoon these two days, too.

We do have some changes arriving to the forecast by midweek.

A cooler system arrives Wednesday as temperatures take a drop down to the 60s and 50s

Isolated valley rain and mountain snow will remain in the forecast Wednesday night through late week.

High elevations of mountains will receive isolated snow showers.

We expect snow to stay in these very high elevations this work week but do remember backpacking in high country areas will be raw and wet/snowy.