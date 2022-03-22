Warmest day of week brings 60s back to forecast

MISSOULA — Highs keep climbing Wednesday, and temperatures in valleys top out in the mid to upper 60s!

The last day in the 60s was early March for Missoula and before that December 1st.

For Kalispell, we have not been in the 60s yet this year, and late November and again early December were the last days in the 60s for us.

A quick rain shower moves through Wednesday late night through early Thursday morning.

Snow levels will remain around 5,000 feet, so some passes could see a dusting of snow early Thursday morning.

Valleys will get a few drops here and there, and by Thursday afternoon skies start to clear.

Highs Thursday do take a slight drop to the low 50s with wind gusts up to 25-30 MPH.

Friday high pressure builds back in, and we are in the upper 50s and low 60s once again.

This weekend we will see temperatures skyrocket again to the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon.