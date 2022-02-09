Warmest temperatures of the week occur Thursday

MISSOULA — Highs keep climbing this week!

Thursday will be the warmest of the next 7 days.

Afternoon temperatures jump to the upper 40s, and even a few low 50s are possible.

Keep in mind, we were in subzero temperatures this time last week, so have no fear.

No weather is permanent in Western Montana.

This warm up does not last long.

Early next week temperatures drop back to the mid to low 30s (about average this time of year) as rain and snow move back in.

For the rest of the week and the weekend, we do see more sunshine.

Overnight lows will take a drop for the weekend thanks to the lack of clouds which act as a blanket keeping temperatures warmer overnight.