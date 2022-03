MISSOULA — A warmer and moisture-rich air mass sticks around Western Montana Thursday and Friday.

Keep an eye out for snow and ice on roadways over passes Thursday and Friday morning.

This weekend temperatures take a small drop.

Highs top out in the mid to upper 30s.

While Saturday stays mostly cloudy, we could see some sunshine on Sunday!

Highs rebound Monday to the mid 40s as more moisture re-enters the forecast.

Isolated showers are possible early next week through midweek next week.