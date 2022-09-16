Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Pleasant Saturday before rain returns Sunday

Dani Hallows
Posted at 3:33 PM, Sep 16, 2022
MISSOULA - Light rainfall and potential thunderstorms are still possible on Saturday, with a little bit of remaining smoke, but it actually looks to be a gorgeous day overall!

On Sunday, more smoke could return to western Montana for a short time.

The smoke appears to clear out mostly on Monday as rain showers from a low-pressure system clear out the smoke.

Rain chances for the new week begin on Sunday. with chances around 30-50% currently.

So far in September, some areas have received rainfall, helping us to get closer to our normal amounts of precipitation.

