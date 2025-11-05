Weather Forecast: Two systems to end the week

MISSOULA — A more organized system will move in this evening into Thursday with snow levels generally above 6,000’. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-40s to low 50s with breezy conditions at times.

Most moisture will be directed along the MT/ID border and the Divide, although scattered showers should be expected everywhere. Mountains could see light to moderate accumulations (3”-9”).

A secondary system looks to track through Thursday night into Friday, which will be colder, meaning snow levels will drop further. This time, snow levels around 4,000’-4,500’ will bring the chance for snow and slush to some mountain passes.

Highs in the valleys on Friday will top out in the mid to upper 40s. A couple of inches of snow will accumulate on Lookout, Lost Trail, MacDonald, Homestake and Marias passes by Friday afternoon.

Finally, high pressure looks to build for the weekend with a drier trend and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Valley fog will also likely develop — particularly Sunday morning.

