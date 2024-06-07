Weather Forecast: 70s and 80s continue into the weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure with abundant sunshine Friday and this continues Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures will mostly be in the 70s on Sunday.

An approaching cold front will bring the chance for some isolated thunderstorms to kick off during the afternoon and evening.

These showers will continue Sunday night into Monday with highs remaining in the 70s.

High pressure will return Tuesday through Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

Models are pointing towards a pattern change by next weekend and continue into the following week.

Highs will drop back into the 60s during this time with scattered rain showers returning to the forecast.

