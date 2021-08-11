Weather Forecast: 90s move in to end the week

MISSOULA — As high pressure builds, temperatures will heat up starting today and continue through the weekend.

Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday with sunny but smoky and hazy skies.

Temperatures really heat up this weekend. The hottest day will come Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

A pattern change to cooler and potential wetter weather will develop next week. A trough of low pressure will bring relief from the heat and cool us down into the low 80s Monday and 70s by Tuesday. There is also the chance for rain showers to return as well, however, as of now confidence is low on amounts and timing.