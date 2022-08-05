Weather Forecast: A bit cooler to start the weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be running right around to slightly below normal Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

A recent development in our weather is another round of gusty winds to develop late tonight into Saturday morning from Glacier National Park to Flathead Lake. Models are showing that the east side of Flathead Lake (MT Highway 35 corridor) has a chance to see wind gusts up to 40 mph. The strongest winds are expected to develop in the 9PM through 3AM period. These easterly winds may be rough for docks and watercraft along the east shore. Also, there is a danger of treefall and damage to the cherry crop in the area during this time. Most of these winds will diminish by sunrise Saturday.

Temperatures will begin to warm up again moving into next week as a ridge of high pressure rebuilds. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s Sunday. Then we are looking at a quick warm up with temperatures in the 90s and even a few low 100s by Monday and Tuesday.

Unlike the last heat wave, this doesn't look to stick around with temperatures cooling off to end next week. But even with that being said highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s.

