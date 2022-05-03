Weather Forecast: A bit cooler Tuesday

MISSOULA — Expect generally dry conditions today for western Montana. The exception will be for locations in southwest Montana near the divide. Areas like Butte, Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake and Deer Lodge will see scattered rain showers Tuesday. Highs top out in the 50s to mid 60s.

Looking at a dry and warm day Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

It will be another warm day Thursday, however, rain showers and thunderstorms will return Thursday afternoon in front of our next weather system.

This system will bring active and cool weather back for Friday and into the weekend. Expect mountain snow and valley rain showers each day with highs returning to the upper 40s and low 50s. The most widespread rain looks to fall Friday night into Saturday morning with a good soaking rain possible for all of western Montana.