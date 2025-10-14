Weather Forecast: A bit unsettled throughout the week for mainly southwest Montana

MISSOULA - Look for scattered rain and snow showers for the southwest quarter of the state on Tuesday as a weak disturbance moves through with minimal impacts expected. On the flip side, Northwest Montana should remain far enough away, which will allow for partly to sunny skies and dry conditions.

Weather Forecast: 10.14.25

The weather pattern will remain unsettled into the middle of the week as a low pressure system develops to the south, impacting us from Wednesday into Thursday. It will not be a big impact, but this will bring another round of showers and high-elevation snow, mainly to Southwest Montana. Again, areas farther north and west, including Northwest Montana, are likely to stay dry with mild valley temperatures and sunshine.

Erin Yost

As of now, a trough looks to move into the northern Rockies late Saturday with isolated showers possible… better chance for more widespread rain Sunday with highs dropping into the 40s by Monday.

Cool and unsettled weather looks to be the trend moving forward.

