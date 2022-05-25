Weather Forecast: A bit warmer and cloudy Wednesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures will start to warm in west-central and southwest Montana Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Expect cloudy skies during the morning with some sunshine by mid to late afternoon. Northwest Montana will remain cool with highs in the low to mid 60s and cloudy skies overhead.

Forecast temperatures for Wednesday:

Missoula: 69°

Hamilton: 72°

Kalispell: 60°

The warmest day of the week comes Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s. The lower elevations in Idaho could be even nearing 90°.

A cold front Thursday night into Friday then quickly brings a return to cool and wet weather for the Memorial Day Weekend. Highs return to the 60s Friday then will top out only in the 50s to low 60s through the weekend. Expect scattered rain showers along with a few thunderstorms each day Friday through Monday of next week.