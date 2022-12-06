Weather Forecast: A brief dry period Wednesday and Thursday

MISSOULA - Moderate to heavy snow will continue to fall primarily east of Columbia Falls towards Glacier and over Marias Pass this afternoon and evening.

The Seeley/Swan Valley will also see heavier snow totals.

However, the rest of western Montana remains mostly dry with just light snow or flurries.

A brief dry period sets up Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 20s.

This dry period doesn't last long as a series of weather systems return Thursday night and continue into the upcoming weekend.

This will bring periods of snow for all of western Montana into the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned over the next few days as details come together and we have a better idea of snow totals.