Weather Forecast: Chilly, but mostly dry this evening

MISSOULA — A wet and chilly Halloween on tap for today with some rain and snow in the valleys and snow in the mountains.

The highs today are in the low to mid-40s.

Scattered mountain snow along with valley rain/snow comes to an end this evening, however, another round of showers will then move in Friday morning before we get some clearing Friday afternoon.

Active weather will be the main talking point through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Highs during this time will be in the low to mid 40s in the valleys leading to some light snow overnight then changing to rain in the afternoons.

During this same time, mountains will see off and on snow leading to periods of snow covered roads over those mountain passes.

