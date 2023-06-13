Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms again this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — Scattered thunderstorms are popping up again across western Montana this afternoon.

Once again, as has been the case for the past several weeks, heavy rain will be possible with the stronger storms.

A cold front will move through the region tonight, as the front moves through rain showers and thunderstorms will pop up across Western Montana.

Behind the front, Wednesday will be cooler and breezy. Winds will gust 25-to-35 mph with highs only in the 60s.

Rain showers will again be possible primarily across Northwest Montana.

Temperatures remain in the 60s Thursday before returning to the 70s on Friday and Saturday.

Starting Sunday and continuing into next week, a much cooler weather pattern sets up.

Highs drop into the 60s Sunday then 50s to low 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Off-and-on rain showers will set up Sunday - Tuesday as well.

