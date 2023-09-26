Weather Forecast: A cool and wet weather pattern

MISSOULA — Changes to our weather pattern start today for some areas of Western Montana.

These areas will be across northwest Montana, especially along the Montana and Idaho border.

Areas such as Troy, Libby, Trout Creek and Thompson Falls will see highs only in the 50s to low 60s with rain showers.

These showers will move into the Flathead and Mission valleys as well as the Glacier Region by mid to late afternoon and continue into tonight.

For areas along and south of I-90 expect a nice day with highs in the 70s along with mostly to partly sunny skies.

All of Western Montana will experience cool temperatures along with scattered rain showers on Wednesday.

The most widespread and steady rain will fall in Northwest Montana with lighter and more scattered showers in Southwest Montana.

Scattered showers along with cooler temperatures will continue to end the week and into the weekend with highs only reaching the 50s.

Mountain snow will again be a possibility to end the week and continue into the weekend.

For those with plans to head into the backcountry over the next several days be prepared for wet and cold conditions.

