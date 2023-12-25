Weather Forecast: A few flurries Tuesday morning

MISSOULA — Looking at sunny skies and chilly conditions on this Christmas afternoon with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Expect another cold night tonight with lows down into the single digits or teens for much of western Montana.

The only chance for snow this week will be tomorrow morning as a weak system moves through. Areas from roughly the Mission Valley and south could wake up with a few light snow showers or flurries to start the day.

After this, high pressure quickly returns with dry conditions and highs in the 30s this week.