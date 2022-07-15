Weather Forecast: A few isolated storms Friday

MISSOULA — Generally we are looking at another hot and dry day across western Montana. However, models are showing a few isolated thunderstorms developing Friday morning with even a few lingering into the afternoon. These will be very isolated in nature. Expect highs again today in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

The weekend is shaping up to be hot and dry with mid to upper 90s for areas along and south of I-90. Northwest Montana will see highs in the low to mid 90s.

Looking into next week, models are showing the warm and dry weather pattern continuing. Temperatures won't be anything out of the ordinary for this time of year, but they will be running a bit above average continuing the trend of upper 80s to mid 90s.