Weather Forecast: A few light snow showers Thursday

MISSOULA - Sunshine along with seasonal temperatures for much of the northern Rockies today with highs in the 20s and 30s.

A weak system will bring cloudy skies along with a few light snow showers or flurries to western Montana Thursday.

Other than some light accumulations in the mountains no snow accumulation is expected.

Mostly dry weather is expected Friday through Monday of next week with highs ranging in the low to upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, models are showing a stronger system potentially breaking through the high pressure and bringing more widespread snow.

We'll have more updates on this over the next few days.

