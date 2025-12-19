Weather Forecast: A few lingering snow showers into the weekend

MISSOULA — What a wet end to the work week! Several areas experienced gusty winds and significant precipitation last night into Friday morning. We’ll continue a bit longer for mainly west-central & southwest Montana with slushy/icy roads possible into the overnight hours.

Erin Yost

Winter Storm Warnings continue for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains through 5pm Friday and a Winter Weather Advisory for the West Glacier Region through 11am Saturday.

Drier air will begin to work its way in late Friday into Saturday, though. I’d expect more sunshine the further south and east you go with a few lingering (mainly mountain) snow showers along the MT/ID border and across northwest Montana. Highs will top out near average in the mid 30s to kick off the weekend.

Our next weather-maker arrives Sunday afternoon into Monday with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s… as a matter of fact, it looks like the parent moisture surge will send a few more waves our way throughout next week in a southwesterly flow. While we’ll have plenty of opportunity for precipitation, the warmer-than-average highs will likely keep mixed precipitation for our valleys with snow in the higher terrain causing travel difficulties at times.