Weather Forecast: A few more showers Friday then a gorgeous holiday weekend ahead!

MISSOULA - Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are expected Friday afternoon in mainly Northwest Montana and for areas along the Divide.

If you have plans to recreate in Glacier National Park, the National Weather Service warns the slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could lead to localized runoff issues, particularly in steep terrain and flood-prone basins.

Model guidance indicates a 20-30% probability of moderate to heavy rainfall rates occurring in the park.

The associated low pressure system will exit the region on Saturday, allowing for high pressure to move in. With that, we’ll see a nice warming, clearing and drying trend… just in time for the holiday weekend!

Expect ample sunshine Saturday, Sunday, Labor Day & Tuesday with highs a good 10°-20° above average in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Some folks will be pushing 100° in far Northwest Montana.

This trend looks to continue through at least mid-week.

