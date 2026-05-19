Weather Forecast: A few more showers into Wednesday

MISSOULA - A few showers &/or isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. It looks like the favored area for precipitation will be in northwest Montana (Flathead and Mission Valleys) and eastward along the Continental Divide, but expect the chance areawide.

Starting Thursday, a nice warming and drying trend takes shape with high pressure! Look for partly to sunny skies Thursday with highs in the mid 60s (average)... upper 60s to low 70s for Friday.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is shaping up to be a good one! As of now, mainly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions and highs well into the 70s even pushing 80°... slight chance for a shower or two Memorial Day itself, but generally looks partly cloudy and mild.