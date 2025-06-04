Weather Forecast: A few scattered showers Wednesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures are running a little warmer today compared to Monday and Tuesday.

Other than that, expect a very similar weather set up with mostly cloudy skies along with a few isolated rain showers this afternoon and evening.

Warmer weather quickly builds to end the week and continues into the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday, then mid-80s to the low 90s for the upcoming weekend.

This warm weather continues into the start of next week.

