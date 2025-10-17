Weather Forecast: A few showers and breezy Friday

MISSOULA — A quick moving weather system will bring breezy winds along with scattered showers to western Montana this afternoon and evening.

A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for Flathead Lake from 11 am to 7 pm. Wind gusts of 30-35 mph will create choppy lake conditions along with wave heights of 1-to-3 feet.

The weekend shapes up like this:

Saturday will see mostly to partly sunny skies with highs ranging in the low to upper 50s.

Saturday night into Sunday, a low pressure and cold front moves through, bringing widespread rain to all of western Montana with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Scattered showers linger into Monday morning before another weak ridge sets up.

This ridge brings dry weather back to the forecast for the middle part of next week with highs back in the 50s to low 60s.