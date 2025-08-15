Weather Forecast: A few showers and t'storms on tap this weekend

MISSOULA — Our westerly flow aloft that brought in a bunch of smoke the last couple of days will transition to a more southwesterly flow beginning Friday… and that looks to stick around for the next several days.

What that means is: our shower and thunderstorm chances now increase and our smoke (fingers crossed for no new fires to change this) decreases.

Erin Yost

Look for more sun than clouds this weekend with near average highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be very likely with a couple of potentially stronger storms for Sunday.

As we start the new work week, ample sunshine will be present with highs on the rise into the mid to upper 80s… upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.