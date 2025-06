MISSOULA — A few scattered showers are popping up around western Montana this afternoon and evening. Most of us stay dry with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday will be very similar to today with temperatures running a few degrees warmer as a high pressure ridge slowly builds.

Warmer weather quickly builds to end the week and continues into the weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday then mid 80s to low 90s for the upcoming weekend.