Weather Forecast: A few showers for northwest Montana Monday

MISSOULA — Showers have developed for areas across northwest Montana early this morning and are expected to linger through your Monday. Another weak disturbance is expected to move through northwest Montana this afternoon causing showers and thunderstorms. Flathead County will have the highest coverage of storms this afternoon. The rest of the region will be dry with seasonally normal temperatures. Tuesday will be similar to today but with fewer showers.

A cold front will move through western Montana Wednesday. This front will bring little rain, however, breezy winds are expected as the front moves through. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday and mid to upper 60s Thursday.

Looking at the weekend, models are showing a cooler and wet weather pattern developing with chances of rain showers both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool off as well with highs only in the 50s to low 60s.